Guerra Iran, Blinken: “avevo avvertito”

Antony Blinken (ex Segretario di Stato degli Stati Uniti d’America:

“Secondo recenti indiscrezioni, l’amministrazione Trump avrebbe valutato erroneamente la reazione dell’Iran ai suoi attacchi.

Ma se Teheran ha mostrato moderazione l’anno scorso e questa è stata seguita da maggiori pressioni e attacchi, potrebbe aver tratto la lezione opposta: la moderazione invita all’escalation. Prima della guerra, avevo avvertito che questa volta avrebbero potuto reagire in modo molto diverso.”

Recent reporting suggests the Trump administration misjudged Iran’s response to their attacks.

But if Tehran showed restraint last year and it was followed by more pressure and strikes, they may have drawn the opposite lesson: restraint invites escalation.

Before the war, I… pic.twitter.com/JoYRbTeStc

— Antony Blinken (@ABlinken) March 13, 2026