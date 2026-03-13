Guerra Iran, Blinken: “avevo avvertito”

ImolaOggi ESTERI, News 2026

Blinken

Antony Blinken (ex Segretario di Stato degli Stati Uniti d’America:
“Secondo recenti indiscrezioni, l’amministrazione Trump avrebbe valutato erroneamente la reazione dell’Iran ai suoi attacchi.

Ma se Teheran ha mostrato moderazione l’anno scorso e questa è stata seguita da maggiori pressioni e attacchi, potrebbe aver tratto la lezione opposta: la moderazione invita all’escalation. Prima della guerra, avevo avvertito che questa volta avrebbero potuto reagire in modo molto diverso.”

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