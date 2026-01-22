Rutte a Trump: “se sarete attaccati i vostri alleati saranno con voi”

ImolaOggi ESTERI, News 2026

Rutte a Trump

Rutte a Trump: “C’è una cosa che ti ho sentito dire ieri e oggi: non eri assolutamente sicuro che gli europei sarebbero intervenuti in soccorso degli Stati Uniti se fossero stati attaccati.

Lasciatemelo dire: lo faranno. E lo hanno fatto in Afghanistan, come sapete. Per ogni due americani che hanno pagato il prezzo più alto, c’era un soldato di un altro paese della NATO che non è tornato dalla sua famiglia.

Quindi potete stare tranquilli: se mai gli Stati Uniti saranno sotto attacco, i vostri alleati saranno con voi. Assolutamente. C’è una garanzia assoluta. Voglio davvero dirvelo perché è importante. E sotto la vostra guida, questa alleanza è più forte che mai.”

Il video pubblicato da Clash Report su X

Articoli correlati

Rasmussen Nato

Ex segretario Nato Rasmussen: Trump usa parole da “gangster”

Mark Rutte

La Nato rafforza la propria presenza in Groenlandia

Trump

Trump: “Potrei dover scegliere tra Nato e Groenlandia’

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *