Rutte a Trump: “se sarete attaccati i vostri alleati saranno con voi”

Rutte a Trump: “C’è una cosa che ti ho sentito dire ieri e oggi: non eri assolutamente sicuro che gli europei sarebbero intervenuti in soccorso degli Stati Uniti se fossero stati attaccati.

Lasciatemelo dire: lo faranno. E lo hanno fatto in Afghanistan, come sapete. Per ogni due americani che hanno pagato il prezzo più alto, c’era un soldato di un altro paese della NATO che non è tornato dalla sua famiglia.

Quindi potete stare tranquilli: se mai gli Stati Uniti saranno sotto attacco, i vostri alleati saranno con voi. Assolutamente. C’è una garanzia assoluta. Voglio davvero dirvelo perché è importante. E sotto la vostra guida, questa alleanza è più forte che mai.”

Il video pubblicato da Clash Report su X

Rutte to Trump:

There’s one thing I heard you say yesterday and today — you were not absolutely sure that the Europeans would come to the rescue of the US if it were attacked.

Let me tell you — they will. And they did in Afghanistan, as you know. For every two Americans who… pic.twitter.com/EWIGxOEGXJ

