Zelensky: “il petrolio russo deve essere confiscato”

Zelensky: “Il petrolio russo deve essere fermato, confiscato e venduto a beneficio dell’Europa. Perché no?
Se Putin non ha soldi, non c’è guerra per l’Europa. Se l’Europa ha soldi, allora può proteggere il suo popolo.

In questo momento quelle petroliere stanno facendo guadagnare soldi a Putin e questo significa che la Russia continua a portare avanti il ​​suo programma malato.”

