Zelensky: “il petrolio russo deve essere confiscato”

Zelensky: “Il petrolio russo deve essere fermato, confiscato e venduto a beneficio dell’Europa. Perché no?

Se Putin non ha soldi, non c’è guerra per l’Europa. Se l’Europa ha soldi, allora può proteggere il suo popolo.

In questo momento quelle petroliere stanno facendo guadagnare soldi a Putin e questo significa che la Russia continua a portare avanti il ​​suo programma malato.”

Il video pubblicato su X.

Russian oil must be stopped, and confiscated, and sold for Europe’s benefit. Why not?

If Putin has no money, there’s no war for Europe. If Europe has money, then it can protect its people.

Right now those tankers are making money for Putin and that means Russia continues to… pic.twitter.com/pOqJXSPDvO

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 22, 2026