Groenlandia, Zelensky: “se l’Ucraina fosse nella NATO affonderemmo le navi russe”

Volodymyr Zelensky scrive su X: “Se le navi da guerra russe navigano liberamente intorno alla Groenlandia, l’Ucraina può dare una mano: abbiamo le competenze e le armi per garantire che nessuna di quelle navi sopravviva. Possono affondare vicino alla Groenlandia proprio come fanno vicino alla Crimea. Nessun problema: abbiamo gli strumenti e il personale.

Se ci venisse chiesto, e se l’Ucraina fosse nella NATO – ma non lo siamo – risolveremmo questo problema con le navi russe”

If Russian warships are sailing freely around Greenland, Ukraine can help – we have the expertise and weapons to ensure not one of those ships remains.

They can sink near Greenland just as they do near Crimea. No problem – we have the tools and people.

If we were asked, and… pic.twitter.com/gYxiVV8VDL

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 22, 2026