Orban: ‘la UE sta attivando il Patto sulle migrazioni’

Orban

“Bruxelles ha emesso l’ordine. Stanno attivando il Patto sulle migrazioni. Voglio chiarirlo una volta per tutte: finchÃ© l’Ungheria avrÃ  un governo patriottico, non applicheremo il Patto sulle migrazioni. Ceterum censeo: non accetteremo migranti e non spenderemo un solo centesimo per loro!”

Lo scrive su X Viktor Orban.

