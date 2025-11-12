Orban: ‘la UE sta attivando il Patto sulle migrazioni’

“Bruxelles ha emesso l’ordine. Stanno attivando il Patto sulle migrazioni. Voglio chiarirlo una volta per tutte: finchÃ© l’Ungheria avrÃ un governo patriottico, non applicheremo il Patto sulle migrazioni. Ceterum censeo: non accetteremo migranti e non spenderemo un solo centesimo per loro!”

Lo scrive su X Viktor Orban.

Brussels has issued the order. They are activating the Migration Pact. I want to make it clear once and for all: as long as Hungary has a patriotic government, we will not implement the Migration Pact. Ceterum censeo: we will not accept migrants and we will not spend a singleâ€¦

â€” OrbÃ¡n Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 12, 2025