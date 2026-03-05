Zelensky minaccia apertamente Orban

Zelensky ha minacciato Viktor Orbán per il blocco di 90 miliardi di dollari in finanziamenti e armi per Kiev, lasciando intendere che ai combattenti ucraini potrebbe essere fornito l’indirizzo di Orbán in modo che possano trattare con lui “nella sua lingua”.

🇺🇦🇭🇺 BREAKING! Zelensky threatened Viktor Orban over the blocking of $90 billion in funding and weapons for Kiev, hinting that Ukrainian fighters could be given Orban’s address so they could deal with him “in their own language.” pic.twitter.com/WvUxVj82hk

— DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) March 5, 2026