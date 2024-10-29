Orban: ‘von der Leyen e Weber cospirano per rovesciarmi’

Viktor Orban

BRUXELLES, 29 OTT – “C’è una cospirazione aperta” in Ue “contro l’Ungheria guidata da Manfred Weber e dalla presidente Ursula von der Leyen. Hanno ammesso che il loro obiettivo è quello di sostituire il governo ungherese con un nuovo ‘governo Jawohl’ (sissignore, ndr), proprio come quello polacco attuale. Non permetteremo che ciò accada!”.
Lo scrive su X il premier ungherese Viktor Orban, che detiene la presidenza di turno Ue. (ANSA).

