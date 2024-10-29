Orban: ‘von der Leyen e Weber cospirano per rovesciarmi’

BRUXELLES, 29 OTT – “C’è una cospirazione aperta” in Ue “contro l’Ungheria guidata da Manfred Weber e dalla presidente Ursula von der Leyen. Hanno ammesso che il loro obiettivo è quello di sostituire il governo ungherese con un nuovo ‘governo Jawohl’ (sissignore, ndr), proprio come quello polacco attuale. Non permetteremo che ciò accada!”.

Lo scrive su X il premier ungherese Viktor Orban, che detiene la presidenza di turno Ue. (ANSA).

There’s an open conspiracy against Hungary led by @ManfredWeber and President @vonderleyen . They admitted that their aim is to replace the Hungarian government with a new “Jawohl government”, just like the current Polish one. We will not let this happen! pic.twitter.com/HWIpYFKaDy

— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 29, 2024