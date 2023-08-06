Elon Musk: “Soros odia l’umanità”

Elon Musk commenta su Twitter un articolo di zerohedge che s’intitola Quando George Soros ha ammesso di vedersi come una specie di Dio.
“Soros ha arbitrato la politica. Ha capito che spendere piccole somme di denaro in molte gare oscure, ma influenti, è molto più efficace del denaro speso per affari importanti.
L’errore che la gente commette è pensare che lo abbia fatto per il bene dell’umanità. Odia l’umanità.”

 

