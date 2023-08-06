Elon Musk: “Soros odia l’umanità”

Elon Musk commenta su Twitter un articolo di zerohedge che s’intitola Quando George Soros ha ammesso di vedersi come una specie di Dio.

“Soros ha arbitrato la politica. Ha capito che spendere piccole somme di denaro in molte gare oscure, ma influenti, è molto più efficace del denaro speso per affari importanti.

L’errore che la gente commette è pensare che lo abbia fatto per il bene dell’umanità. Odia l’umanità.”

Soros arbitraged politics. He figured out that spending small amounts of money in many obscure, but influential, races is far more effective than money spent on major contests.

The mistake people make is thinking that he did it for the good of humanity. He hates humanity.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023