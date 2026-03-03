Netanyahu: “Trump con noi per salvare il mondo”

ESTERI, News 2026

Netanyahu

Netanyahu dichiara durante la visita al sito dell’attacco missilistico: “Voglio ringraziare in modo speciale il nostro grande amico e grande leader mondiale, Donald Trump, per essersi unito a noi in questo sforzo cruciale per salvare il mondo”.

