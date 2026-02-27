Von der Leyen: 20 miliardi a comunitÃ  del confine orientale con Russia e Bielorussia

Ursula von der Leyen scrive su X: “Le comunitÃ situate lungo il confine orientale con Russia, Bielorussia e Ucraina contribuiscono a garantire la sicurezza dell’Europa.Â Con EastInvest forniamo loro â‚¬ 20 miliardi di investimenti vitali.

Per sfruttare il loro potenziale e creare nuovi posti di lavoro e opportunitÃ .

Per la nostra prosperitÃ condivisa”

The communities on our Eastern border with Russia, Belarus & Ukraine help keep Europe safe.

With EastInvest we provide them with â‚¬20 bn of vital investment.

To harness their potential and create new jobs & opportunities.

For our shared prosperity â†“ https://t.co/8DFaa42sBQ

â€” Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 26, 2026