Von der Leyen: 20 miliardi a comunitÃ  del confine orientale con Russia e Bielorussia

ImolaOggi EUROPA UE, News 2026

Von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen scrive su X: “Le comunitÃ  situate lungo il confine orientale con Russia, Bielorussia e Ucraina contribuiscono a garantire la sicurezza dell’Europa.Â Con EastInvest forniamo loro â‚¬ 20 miliardi di investimenti vitali.

Per sfruttare il loro potenziale e creare nuovi posti di lavoro e opportunitÃ .
Per la nostra prosperitÃ  condivisa”

Articoli correlati

Kaja Kallas

UE si propone membro fondatore della “commissione per i risarcimenti a Kiev”

Merz e Macron

Berlino contro Parigi, ‘offerta di dialogo con Mosca Ã¨ segnale sbagliato’

migranti padel

UE: 10 milioni di euro per iniziative assurde a favore dei migranti

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarÃ  pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *