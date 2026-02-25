GB, Liz Truss: “Tutta la stampa britannica è controllata”

Liz Truss

L’ex primo ministro del Regno Unito Liz Truss afferma di ricevere le notizie solo da X

“Tutta la stampa britannica è praticamente catturata… Fanno parte dell’establishment liberale che sta cercando di fermare qualsiasi tipo di rivoluzione populista in Gran Bretagna.”

“X ha rivoluzionato la Gran Bretagna e ha portato notizie che la stampa cercava di sopprimere.”

“Elon Musk e X hanno reso questi temi molto più noti e stanno creando un tono diverso in politica, il che penso sia fantastico. E naturalmente, Keir Starmer è impegnato a cercare di mettere al bando X.”

