GB, Liz Truss: “Tutta la stampa britannica è controllata”

“Tutta la stampa britannica è praticamente catturata… Fanno parte dell’establishment liberale che sta cercando di fermare qualsiasi tipo di rivoluzione populista in Gran Bretagna.”

“X ha rivoluzionato la Gran Bretagna e ha portato notizie che la stampa cercava di sopprimere.”

“Elon Musk e X hanno reso questi temi molto più noti e stanno creando un tono diverso in politica, il che penso sia fantastico. E naturalmente, Keir Starmer è impegnato a cercare di mettere al bando X.”

🚨 Fmr. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Says She Only Gets Her News From X

“All of the British press is pretty much captured … They’re part of the liberal establishment that is trying to stop any kind of populist revolution in Britain.”

“X has revolutionized Britain and brought… pic.twitter.com/ba95NpDbn4

— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 25, 2026