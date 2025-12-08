Orban: “L’Ungheria non applicherà il Patto sulle migrazioni”

Orban

“Con la decisione odierna, Bruxelles sta cercando di costringere l’Ungheria a pagare ancora di più o ad accogliere i migranti. Questo è inaccettabile. L’Ungheria spende già abbastanza per proteggere le frontiere esterne dell’Unione.

Non accoglieremo un solo migrante e non pagheremo per i migranti altrui. L’Ungheria non applicherà le misure del Patto sulle migrazioni. La ribellione ha inizio!”

Lo ha scritto su X il premier ungherese Viktor Orban.

