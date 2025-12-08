Orban: “L’Ungheria non applicherà il Patto sulle migrazioni”

“Con la decisione odierna, Bruxelles sta cercando di costringere l’Ungheria a pagare ancora di più o ad accogliere i migranti. Questo è inaccettabile. L’Ungheria spende già abbastanza per proteggere le frontiere esterne dell’Unione.

Non accoglieremo un solo migrante e non pagheremo per i migranti altrui. L’Ungheria non applicherà le misure del Patto sulle migrazioni. La ribellione ha inizio!”

Lo ha scritto su X il premier ungherese Viktor Orban.

With today’s decision, Brussels is attempting to force Hungary to pay even more or take migrants in. This is unacceptable. Hungary already spends enough to protect the Union’s external border.

We will not take a single migrant in, and we will not pay for others’ migrants.…

— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) December 8, 2025