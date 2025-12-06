Geert Wilder alla UE: “Siete un’istituzione totalitaria”

“Nessuno vi ha eletto.

Non rappresentate nessuno.

Siete un’istituzione totalitaria e non sapete nemmeno scrivere le parole libertà di parola.

Non dovremmo accettare la multa di X, ma abolire la commissione UE”

Lo scrive Geert Wilder commentando la multa inflitta a X dalla UE.

(foto da X)

Nobody elected you.

You represent no one.

You are a totalitarian institution and can’t even spell the words freedom of speech.

We should not accept the fining of @X, but abolish the @EU_Commission. https://t.co/TKMYQqIpUc

— Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) December 6, 2025