Geert Wilder alla UE: “Siete un’istituzione totalitaria”

Geert Wilders e von der Leyen

“Nessuno vi ha eletto.
Non rappresentate nessuno.
Siete un’istituzione totalitaria e non sapete nemmeno scrivere le parole libertà di parola.
Non dovremmo accettare la multa di X, ma abolire la commissione UE”

Lo scrive Geert Wilder commentando la multa inflitta a X dalla UE.
