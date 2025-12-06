Geert Wilder alla UE: “Siete un’istituzione totalitaria”

“Nessuno vi ha eletto.
Non rappresentate nessuno.
Siete un’istituzione totalitaria e non sapete nemmeno scrivere le parole libertà di parola.
Non dovremmo accettare la multa di X, ma abolire la commissione UE”
Lo scrive Geert Wilder commentando la multa inflitta a X dalla UE.
(foto da X)
Nobody elected you.
You represent no one.
You are a totalitarian institution and can’t even spell the words freedom of speech.
We should not accept the fining of @X, but abolish the @EU_Commission. https://t.co/TKMYQqIpUc
— Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) December 6, 2025