Germania, Scholz: “combatteremo la xenofobia”

Il partito tedesco SPD ha confermato Olaf Scholz come candidato alla carica di cancelliere. Se vincesse, Scholz rimarrebbe alla guida della Germania per altri 4 anni.

Nel suo discorso di accettazione, Scholz ha detto che promette di aumentare gli stipendi e combattere la xenofobia.

The German SPD party today confirmed Olaf Scholz as their candidate for Chancellor.

If they win, Scholz will remain the leader of Germany for another 4 years.

In his acceptance speech, Scholz said he promises to raise wages and combat xenophobia

