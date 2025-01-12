Germania, Scholz: “combatteremo la xenofobia”

ImolaOggi EUROPA UE, NEWS 2024, Vetrina

Scholz

Il partito tedesco SPD ha confermato Olaf Scholz come candidato alla carica di cancelliere. Se vincesse, Scholz rimarrebbe alla guida della Germania per altri 4 anni.

Nel suo discorso di accettazione, Scholz ha detto che promette di aumentare gli stipendi e combattere la xenofobia.

Articoli correlati

polizia germania

Attacco con coltello a Berlino, due feriti gravi: arrestato siriano

il killer di Magdeburg

Attentato Magdeburgo, “il killer è un malato mentale”

Magdeburgo terrorista

Strage Magdeburgo, Riad aveva messo in guardia la Germania più volte su Taleb

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *