Orban: ‘gli eurocrati non rappresentano il popolo europeo!’

ImolaOggi EUROPA UE, NEWS2023

Viktor Orban

“I numeri parlano chiaro: i burocrati di Bruxelles non rappresentano il popolo europeo! Il 71% degli europei (UE27+Regno Unito) vuole che la guerra Russia-Ucraina finisca immediatamente, mentre il 73% è d’accordo che Russia e Ukraina dovrebbero essere costretti a negoziati di pace, secondo l’ultimo sondaggio Project Europe Research #OpinionPoll della Fondazione @Szazadveg”
Lo scrive su X Orbán Viktor, primo ministro ungherese.

SOSTIENI IMOLAOGGI
il sito di informazione libera diretto da Armando Manocchia

IBAN: IT59R0538721000000003468037 BIC BPMOIT22XXX
Postepay 5333 1711 3273 2534
Codice Fiscale: MNCRND56A30F717K

Articoli correlati

Viktor Orban

Orban: “Ucraina nella UE non coincide con interessi dell’Ungheria”

Viktor Orban

Orban: ‘i Dem Usa presentano i loro interessi come valori universali’

Viktor Orban

Ungheria, al via consultazione nazionale contro la UE

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *