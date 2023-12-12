Orban: ‘gli eurocrati non rappresentano il popolo europeo!’

“I numeri parlano chiaro: i burocrati di Bruxelles non rappresentano il popolo europeo! Il 71% degli europei (UE27+Regno Unito) vuole che la guerra Russia-Ucraina finisca immediatamente, mentre il 73% è d’accordo che Russia e Ukraina dovrebbero essere costretti a negoziati di pace, secondo l’ultimo sondaggio Project Europe Research #OpinionPoll della Fondazione @Szazadveg”

Lo scrive su X Orbán Viktor, primo ministro ungherese.

The numbers are clear: the bureaucrats in Brussels do not represent the European people!

71% of Europeans (EU27+UK) want the #RussiaUkraineWar to end immediately, while 73% agree that #Russia and #Ukraine should be forced into peace negotiations according to the latest Project…

