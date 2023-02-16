Vaccini, Pfizer arruola un cantante per fare propaganda alle dosi

John Legend

“Per John Legend non c’è niente di meglio che essere papà e vivere momenti speciali con la sua famiglia. Ecco perché considera la sua salute una priorità assoluta e perché ha ricevuto un booster aggiornato COVID19. Anche i membri della sua famiglia idonei hanno ottenuto il loro! Ulteriori informazioni”.
Lo scrive Pfizer su Twitter

 

