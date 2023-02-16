Vaccini, Pfizer arruola un cantante per fare propaganda alle dosi

“Per John Legend non c’è niente di meglio che essere papà e vivere momenti speciali con la sua famiglia. Ecco perché considera la sua salute una priorità assoluta e perché ha ricevuto un booster aggiornato COVID19. Anche i membri della sua famiglia idonei hanno ottenuto il loro! Ulteriori informazioni”.

Lo scrive Pfizer su Twitter

For John Legend, there is nothing better than being a dad and enjoying special moments with his family. That’s why he considers his health a top priority and why he got an updated #COVID19 booster. His eligible family members got theirs too! Learn more: https://t.co/bp4l5aQje8 pic.twitter.com/bp8SWdkMlu

— Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) February 14, 2023