Iran, Picierno (Pd): “il regime ha le ore contate”

POLITICA, News

Pina Picierno

“Majid Reza Rahnavard aveva 23 anni. È stato impiccato questa mattina in seguito alle proteste in Iran. Di questi crimini contro l’umanità i responsabili dovranno risponderne. Il regime iraniano ha le ore contate. Siamo accanto al popolo che resiste e lotta per la libertà”. Lo scrive, su Twitter, la vicepresidente del Parlamento Europeo Pina Picierno.

 

Articoli correlati

picierno ddl zan

Picierno (Pd) critica l’Iran. E Teheran reagisce

Iran

Iran, abolita la polizia morale

Biden

Biden: “Molto presto libereremo l’Iran”

Articoli recenti

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *