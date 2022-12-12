Iran, Picierno (Pd): “il regime ha le ore contate”

“Majid Reza Rahnavard aveva 23 anni. È stato impiccato questa mattina in seguito alle proteste in Iran. Di questi crimini contro l’umanità i responsabili dovranno risponderne. Il regime iraniano ha le ore contate. Siamo accanto al popolo che resiste e lotta per la libertà”. Lo scrive, su Twitter, la vicepresidente del Parlamento Europeo Pina Picierno.

Majid Reza Rahnavard was 23 years old. He was hanged this morning following protests in #Iran. Those responsible will have to answer for these crimes against humanity. The Iranian regime's on a ticking clock. We stand beside the people who resist and fight for freedom. pic.twitter.com/bwlNShxUKV

— Pina Picierno (@pinapic) December 12, 2022