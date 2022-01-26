Prof Ugo Mattei: seggio impedito a elettori senza green pass è illegittimo

26 Gennaio 2022 – PROFESSOR UGO MATTEI: “ELEZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DELLA REPUBBLICA: IL SEGGIO IMPEDITO AGLI ELETTORI SENZA GREEN PASS È ILLEGITTIMO, E METTE IN PERICOLO I DIRITTI CIVILI DELL’INTERO ELETTORATO”

L’elezione del Presidente della Repubblica è il momento più alto della vita istituzionale nel nostro Paese.

Tale momento è viziato in maniera grave e pericolosissima dall’imposizione del cosiddetto green pass ai “grandi elettori.”

L’utilizzo italico del pass contraddice le norme istitutive del provvedimento a livello europeo, norme per le quali esso deve configurarsi come uno strumento di inclusione e non di esclusione, in particolare per gli spostamenti internazionali.

L’italico utilizzo del pass si configura invece come strumento invasivo e illegittimo, per il costante tracciamento biometrico dei cittadini, utilizzo inaccettabile per qualunque cittadino, ma particolarmente grave nel caso di quei grandi elettori la cui scelta deve essere totalmente libera e incondizionata.

È libero un elettore sottoposto a tracciamento sociale 24 ore su 24?

È libero un elettore i cui diritti civili e politici scadono ogni 48 ore, oppure ogni qualche mese?

È libero un elettore il cui statuto giuridico varia di giorno in giorno a colpi di decreti governativi che si appoggiano non sulla Costituzione, ma sui capricci del Gran Consiglio Tecnico Scientifico?

Oggi, in Italia, è libero un parlamentare?

Se il voto di un parlamentare non è libero, ma anzi è fisicamente impedito come nel caso della onorevole Sara Cunial, è chiaro che non è libero il voto di alcun elettore.

Come Comitato di Liberazione Nazionale lo denunciamo pubblicamente, a livello nazionale e internazionale, non solo perché la magistratura si risvegli dal grave sonno che la obnubila, ma ancor più urgentemente per evitare un nuovo caso Matteotti, Dio ce ne scampi.

January 26, 2022

PROFESSOR UGO MATTEI: “ELECTION OF

THE REPUBLIC PRESIDENT

The seat barred for voters without a green pass is illegitimate, and endangers the civil rights of the whole electorate”

The election of the Republic President is the highest moment of institutional life in our country.

This moment is seriously and very dangerously spoiled by the imposition of the so-called green pass on the “big voters.”

The Italian use of the pass contradicts the rules establishing the provision at European level, rules for which it must be configured as an instrument of inclusion and not of exclusion, in particular for international travel.

The Italian use of the pass is configured instead as an invasive and illegitimate tool, for the constant biometric tracking of citizens, an unacceptable use for any citizen, but particularly serious in the case of those great voters whose choice must be totally free and unconditional.

Is a voter free who is subject to 24h social tracking?

Is a voter free whose civil and political rights expire every 48 hours, or every few months?

Is an elector free whose juridical status varies from day to day due to government decrees that are based not on the Constitution, but on the whims of the Great Technical Scientific Council?

Is a member of parliament free in Italy today?

If the vote of a member of parliament is not free, but is actually physically prevented as in the case of Mrs Sara Cunial, it is clear that no citizen vote is free.

As the National Liberation Committee we denounce it publicly, nationally and internationally, not only so that the judiciary awakens from the heavy sleep that clouds it, but even more urgently to avoid a new Matteotti case, God forbid it.

