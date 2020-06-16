Francia, scontri etnici tra ceceni e nordafricani

Condividi

Francia – Tre giorni di guerriglia urbana nella città di Digione. Gang di giovani immigrati si sono affrontate anche con le armi. Il multiculturalismo è fallito e gli scontri etnici tra nordafricani e ceceni vanno avanti da giorni. Centinaia di uomini arabi (molti armati di AK-47) hanno allestito blocchi stradali nella città e sparano colpi di avvertimento per tenere lontane le bande cecene. I team SWAT si stanno preparando a riprendere il controllo della città.

Marine Le Pen ha scritto: “guardate com’è ridotto il Paese… crepacuore”

BREAKING NEWS:

Hundreds of Arab men (many armed with AK-47s) have set up road blocks in the #French city of #Dijon & shoot warning shots to keep Chechen gangs away

SWAT teams are preparing to take back control of the city after 3 days of ethnic clashes between Arabs & Chechens pic.twitter.com/vQQV2WLmfJ

— BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) June 15, 2020