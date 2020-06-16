Francia, scontri etnici tra ceceni e nordafricani

EUROPA UE, NEWS martedì, 16, giugno, 2020

Condividi

 

Francia – Tre giorni di guerriglia urbana nella città di Digione. Gang di giovani immigrati si sono affrontate anche con le armi. Il multiculturalismo è fallito e gli scontri etnici tra nordafricani e ceceni vanno avanti da giorni. Centinaia di uomini arabi (molti armati di AK-47) hanno allestito blocchi stradali nella città e sparano colpi di avvertimento per tenere lontane le bande cecene. I team SWAT si stanno preparando a riprendere il controllo della città.

Marine Le Pen ha scritto: “guardate com’è ridotto il Paese… crepacuore”

 

Condividi l'articolo

 



   

Lascia un commento


Diffamazioni a ImolaOggi
Armando Manocchia risponde
ai professionisti della mistificazione

Le pubblicazioni sul Sito Imolaoggi.it non hanno alcun carattere di periodicita'              © 2020 Imola Oggi. All Rights Reserved. Accedi -