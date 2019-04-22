Strage Sri Lanka: i tweet disgustosi dei democratici Obama e Clinton

Strage Sri Lanka: i tweet disgustosi dei democratici Obama e ClintonESTERI, NEWS lunedì, 22, aprile, 2019
E’ ormai certo che la strage di cristiani avvenuta il giorno di Pasqua nelle chiese cattoliche e negli hotel dello Sri Lanka sia da attribuire ad un gruppo islamico locale che ha causato 300 morti e centinaia di feriti.
Mentre la cristianofobia dilaga in tutto il mondo, i due finti democratici americani non sono stati capaci di pronunciare la parola “cristiani”, nel commentare il massacro.
Ecco gli schifosi tweet di Barack Obama e Hillary Clinton che declassano i cattolici ad “adoratori della Pasqua” o “quelli che celebrano la Pasqua”, riducendoli a frequentatori occasionali di chiese e non testimoni di una Fede.
The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 21, 2019
On this holy weekend for many faiths, we must stand united against hatred and violence. I'm praying for everyone affected by today's horrific attacks on Easter worshippers and travelers in Sri Lanka.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 21, 2019