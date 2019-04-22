Strage Sri Lanka: i tweet disgustosi dei democratici Obama e Clinton

Condividi

E’ ormai certo che la strage di cristiani avvenuta il giorno di Pasqua nelle chiese cattoliche e negli hotel dello Sri Lanka sia da attribuire ad un gruppo islamico locale che ha causato 300 morti e centinaia di feriti.

Mentre la cristianofobia dilaga in tutto il mondo, i due finti democratici americani non sono stati capaci di pronunciare la parola “cristiani”, nel commentare il massacro.

Ecco gli schifosi tweet di Barack Obama e Hillary Clinton che declassano i cattolici ad “adoratori della Pasqua” o “quelli che celebrano la Pasqua”, riducendoli a frequentatori occasionali di chiese e non testimoni di una Fede.

The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 21, 2019