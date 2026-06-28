Von der Leyen esulta per il gay pride in Ungheria

ImolaOggiEUROPA UE, News 2026

von der Leyen Lgbtq

“Oggi le strade di Budapest sono piene di gioia e orgoglio.
Migliaia si sono riuniti per celebrare la libertà e il diritto di essere – o diventare – se stessi.

Sono così felice che la comunità LGBTIQ+ in Ungheria possa finalmente marciare senza paura.
Oggi, tutta l’Europa è büszke.”

Lo scrive Ursula von der Leyen su X.

Un utente risponde: “Non c’è stata paura nemmeno sotto Orbán, di cosa stai parlando?
Erano più al sicuro qui in Ungheria che nel tuo paese pieno di musulmani.
Sono stufo del tuo chiacchiericcio spazzatura sull’Ungheria sotto Orbán.
Aveva ragione quasi su tutto.”

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