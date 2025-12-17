Deputato belga: “UE diventata un mostro guerrafondaio”

EUROPA UE, News 2025

deputato belga Tom Vandendriessche

“L’UE è nata come un progetto di pace e ora è diventata un mostro guerrafondaio”. Lo ha detto Il deputato belga Tom Vandendriessche

“E se i beni russi congelati non bastassero? Questo è cinismo e belligeranza da parte dell’UE”. Aggiunge inoltre che la confisca dei beni russi è la più grande rapina della storia: “Se vuoi sostenere l’Ucraina, fallo a tue spese”.

Il video pubblicato su X

