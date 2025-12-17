Deputato belga: “UE diventata un mostro guerrafondaio”

“L’UE è nata come un progetto di pace e ora è diventata un mostro guerrafondaio”. Lo ha detto Il deputato belga Tom Vandendriessche

“E se i beni russi congelati non bastassero? Questo è cinismo e belligeranza da parte dell’UE”. Aggiunge inoltre che la confisca dei beni russi è la più grande rapina della storia: “Se vuoi sostenere l’Ucraina, fallo a tue spese”.

Il video pubblicato su X

🇪🇺🇷🇺 “EU started as a peace project and has now become a warmongering monster project” — Belgian MP Tom Vandendriessche

“What if the frozen Russian assets are not enough? This is cynicism and belligerence on the part of the EU”

He adds that the confiscation of Russian assets is… pic.twitter.com/xJlLi5F9e7

— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) December 17, 2025