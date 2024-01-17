Lagarde: ‘a Davos discuteremo di prospettive economiche globali’

“Sono felice di essere di nuovo a Davos per gli @WEF incontri annuali.

Durante questa settimana discuteremo delle prospettive economiche globali.

Da parte mia, parlerò dei progressi che abbiamo fatto per riportare l’inflazione al nostro obiettivo del 2%.”

Lo scrive su X Christine Lagarde, presidente della BCE.

I’m happy to be back in Davos for the @WEF annual meetings.

During this week, we will be discussing the global economic outlook.

From my side, I’ll be talking about the progress we’ve made to bring inflation back to our 2% target.

#WEF24 pic.twitter.com/nyCZNeJ032

— Christine Lagarde (@Lagarde) January 17, 2024