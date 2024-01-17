Lagarde: ‘a Davos discuteremo di prospettive economiche globali’

“Sono felice di essere di nuovo a Davos per gli @WEF incontri annuali.
Durante questa settimana discuteremo delle prospettive economiche globali.
Da parte mia, parlerò dei progressi che abbiamo fatto per riportare l’inflazione al nostro obiettivo del 2%.”
Lo scrive su X Christine Lagarde, presidente della BCE.

