Germania, alle proteste degli agricoltori si uniscono i ferrovieri

“Oltre alle proteste dei contadini, anche i macchinisti annunciano uno sciopero per i prossimi tre giorni paralizzando quasi tutto il traffico ferroviario in Germania.”
Le persone si stanno ribellando contro i globalisti e le loro politiche distruttive.”
Lo scrive su X Eva Vlaardingerbroek, analista politico, avvocato.

