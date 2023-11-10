Orban accusa la UE: “attacco terroristico contro la libertà di parola”

Un attacco terroristico burocratico contro la libertà di parola: il Parlamento europeo ha revocato l’immunità a quattro deputati del PiS per essersi espressi contro l’immigrazione clandestina. L’inizio della fine… Buongiorno Europa!

Lo scrive Viktor Orban su X.

A bureaucratic terrorist attack against free speech: the European Parliament lifted the immunity of four PiS MEP’s for speaking out against illegal migration. The beginning of the end… Good morning, Europe!https://t.co/t2HVO687Er

— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 10, 2023