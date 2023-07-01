Lula: “orgogliosi di essere chiamati comunisti”

ImolaOggi ESTERI, NEWS2023

Lula

Il presidente del Brasile LULA: “Ci accusano di essere comunisti, come se ci offendessimo. Non siamo offesi.
Ci offenderemmo se ci chiamassero nazisti, neofascisti, terroristi. Ma mai comunista, socialista. Questo non ci offende. Ci rende orgogliosi molte volte. E molte volte sappiamo che meritiamo di essere chiamati così”.

 

SOSTIENI IMOLAOGGI
il sito di informazione libera diretto da Armando Manocchia

IBAN: IT59R0538721000000003468037 BIC BPMOIT22XXX
Postepay 5333 1711 3273 2534
Codice Fiscale: MNCRND56A30F717K

Articoli correlati

Lula e Xi

Lula in Cina, asse con Xi Jinping: “Cambiare la governance globale”

Lula

Ucraina, Lula: ‘gli Usa smettano di incoraggiare la guerra’

Lula

Lula parte per la Cina, ‘rafforzeremo i nostri rapporti’

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *