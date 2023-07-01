Lula: “orgogliosi di essere chiamati comunisti”

Il presidente del Brasile LULA: “Ci accusano di essere comunisti, come se ci offendessimo. Non siamo offesi.

Ci offenderemmo se ci chiamassero nazisti, neofascisti, terroristi. Ma mai comunista, socialista. Questo non ci offende. Ci rende orgogliosi molte volte. E molte volte sappiamo che meritiamo di essere chiamati così”.

LULA: They accuse us of being communists, as if we would be offended by that. We are not offended.

We would be offended if they called us Nazis, neofascists, terrorists. But never a communist, a socialist. That doesn't offend us. It makes us proud many times. And many times we… pic.twitter.com/Ejb0EXZRZR

— COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) June 30, 2023