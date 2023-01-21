Barack Obama elogia l’empatia di Jacinda Ardern

“Il primo ministro @JacindaArdern ha guidato la Nuova Zelanda attraverso le crisi e ha colto le opportunità governando con lungimiranza, integrità ed empatia. Il suo paese sta meglio grazie alla sua straordinaria leadership, e anche il resto di noi.”
Lo scrive su Twitter Barack Obama.

 

