Lavrov: ‘soldati Usa coinvolti in traffico di droga dall’Afghanistan all’Europa’

Il ministro degli esteri russo Lavrov: “Sono fuggiti, lasciando il paese [l’Afghanistan] in rovina, con la minaccia terroristica e della droga rimasta. Tutti sanno come i soldati americani insieme ai signori della droga erano coinvolti nel traffico di droga dall’Afghanistan verso l’Europa”.

🇺🇸🪖🇦🇫Lavrov: "They fled, leaving the country [Afghanistan] in ruins, with the terrorist and drug threat remaining. Everyone knows how American soldiers together with drug lords were engaged in drug trafficking to Europe from Afghanistan." pic.twitter.com/fcuumQl7Cb

