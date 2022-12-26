Lavrov: ‘soldati Usa coinvolti in traffico di droga dall’Afghanistan all’Europa’

EUROPA UE, News
oppio afghanistan
militari USA nei campi di oppio.

Il ministro degli esteri russo Lavrov: “Sono fuggiti, lasciando il paese [l’Afghanistan] in rovina, con la minaccia terroristica e della droga rimasta. Tutti sanno come i soldati americani insieme ai signori della droga erano coinvolti nel traffico di droga dall’Afghanistan verso l’Europa”.

 

