Joe Biden cade dalla bicicletta

Il presidente Joe Biden è caduto quando ha cercato di scendere dalla bicicletta alla fine di un giro al Cape Henlopen State Park vicino alla sua casa sulla spiaggia nel Delaware, ma ha detto di non essere ferito. “Sto bene” ha detto ai reporter e ai fotografi che lo seguivano insieme agli agenti del Secret service.

Gli agenti dei servizi segreti statunitensi lo hanno aiutato rapidamente a rialzarsi. Una volta in piedi, il presidente ha poi spiegato che ha avuto problemi nello sfilare le scarpe dai pedali, cui erano agganciate con delle clip.

— The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2022