Decapitati 81 giovani, proteste in Arabia Saudita

Il 12 MARZO l’Arabia Saudita ha giustiziato 81 persone in un solo giorno per ‘reati legati al terrorismo’. Lo riferiscono i media locali.

Proteste in Arabia Saudita. Il prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi scrive si Twitter: “Le proteste di ieri ad Al Qatif in Arabia Saudita in risposta al massacro e alle decapitazioni di 81 giovani. Il silenzio dei media occidentali è disgustoso ed espone il fatto che non hanno alcun interesse per i diritti umani e i valori. I regimi occidentali sono i nemici più pericolosi della dignità umana nel mondo.”

