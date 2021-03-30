Vaccini, Gismondo: più effetti collaterali con Pfizer che con Astrazeneca

News, Argomenti

La Dottoressa Maria Rita Gismondo: “Il numero di effetti collaterali con Pfizer supera quello di AstraZeneca, questa cosa mi lascia molto perplessa”

Il numero di effetti collaterali avuti con Pfizer supera AstraZeneca

