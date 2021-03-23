Armando Manocchia: “Italiani intrappolati nella gabbia UE”

CRONACA, News, Vetrina

“Italiani intrappolati nella gabbia dell’unione europea”. Armando Manocchia, direttore di Imola Oggi. Servizio a cura di Alessandro Amori per Playmastermovie

﻿ Armando Manocchia: “Italiani intrappolati nella gabbia UE”

Condividi

 

Articoli correlati

Dpcm: il CONFINAMENTO è una frode scientifica e un crimine contro l’umanità

“No Paura Day 14” intervento di Armando Manocchia

Italia tra pandemia e immigrazione: Maurizio Scandurra e Armando Manocchia

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *