Cremona: chiudono oltre 70 aziende, 400 nuovi disoccupati

di TELECOLOR Green Team

Sono oltre 70 le aziende che chiuderanno nei prossimi due mesi nella provincia di Cremona. Queste chiusure porteranno ad una perdita di posti di lavoro per oltre 400 persone. Un dato allarmante.

