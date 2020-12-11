Soros: Ungheria e Polonia minacciano i “valori della UE”

Il sicario economico George Soros scrive su Twitter: “L’Ungheria e la Polonia minacciano sfacciatamente i valori fondamentali dell’UE. Il compromesso sul bilancio raggiunto dall’Unione con i due paesi riflette l’errata convinzione che questa minaccia possa essere semplicemente eliminata.”

