Ong, Unhcr chiede urgentemente sbarco di 300 “rifugiati”

L’Unhcr (Onu)chiama i migranti illegali “rifugiati” e scrive su Twitter:
“27 a bordo dell’Etienne Maersk
200+ a bordo della Sea Watch 4
90 a bordo della Louise Michel
0 porte di ingresso sicure.
Chiedere asilo è un diritto umano.
Chiediamo urgentemente lo sbarco dei rifugiati e dei migranti”
27 aboard the Etienne Maersk. ⛴️
200+ aboard the Sea Watch 4 ⛴️
90 aboard the Louise Michel ⛴️
0 safe ports of entry.
Seeking asylum is a human right.
We urgently call for disembarkation of rescued refugees and migrants along with @UNmigration. https://t.co/onCsEKuK1N
— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) August 30, 2020