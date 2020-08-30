Ong, Unhcr chiede urgentemente sbarco di 300 “rifugiati”

ImolaOggi CRONACA, NEWS

L’Unhcr (Onu)chiama i migranti illegali “rifugiati” e scrive su Twitter:

“27 a bordo dell’Etienne Maersk
200+ a bordo della Sea Watch 4
90 a bordo della Louise Michel
0 porte di ingresso sicure.
Chiedere asilo è un diritto umano.
Chiediamo urgentemente lo sbarco dei rifugiati e dei migranti”

Condividi

 

Articoli correlati

Grecia: scoperti altri 5700 “profughi” in alloggi affittati dall’Unhcr (ONU)

L’Unhcr (ONU) attacca la Grecia: “deve svegliarsi e fare di più per i migranti”

Unhcr (Onu): nel mondo 65,3 milioni di rifugiati nel 2015, un record

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *