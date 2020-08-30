Ong, Unhcr chiede urgentemente sbarco di 300 “rifugiati”

L’Unhcr (Onu)chiama i migranti illegali “rifugiati” e scrive su Twitter:

“27 a bordo dell’Etienne Maersk

200+ a bordo della Sea Watch 4

90 a bordo della Louise Michel

0 porte di ingresso sicure.

Chiedere asilo è un diritto umano.

Chiediamo urgentemente lo sbarco dei rifugiati e dei migranti”

27 aboard the Etienne Maersk. ⛴️

200+ aboard the Sea Watch 4 ⛴️

90 aboard the Louise Michel ⛴️

0 safe ports of entry.

Seeking asylum is a human right.

We urgently call for disembarkation of rescued refugees and migrants along with @UNmigration. https://t.co/onCsEKuK1N

— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) August 30, 2020