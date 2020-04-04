Francia, attacco con coltello: sudanese uccide due passanti

Francia, attacco con coltello: sudanese uccide due passantiEUROPA UE, In risalto sabato, 4, aprile, 2020
PARIGI, 4 APR – Attacco con coltello a Romans-sur-Isère nel sud-est della Francia. Secondo i testimoni, avrebbe gridato “Allah akbar”: due persone sono morte, secondo fonti concordanti, e 7 sono state ferite. Due di loro sono gravi.
E’ un sudanese richiedente asilo l’uomo che ha ucciso due persone accoltellandole a Romans-sur-Isère, nel sud-est della Francia.
Secondo quanto si apprende da fonti giornalistiche locali, l’uomo ha aggredito diverse persone, uccidendone due, poi è stato arrestato.
Romans-sur-Isère (26) : un Soudanais demandeur d'asile poignarde plusieurs passants en centre-ville au cri d'"Allah Akbar" (MàJ) https://t.co/9xuZmetL4M pic.twitter.com/ja3wjwJpMJ
— Fdesouche.com est une revue de presse (@F_Desouche) April 4, 2020
BREAKING:
Today there was a #TerrorAttack in #France that media won't write anything about as usual
A Sudanese man stabbed 9 random ppl (2 dead)in the city center of #RomansSurIsere while screaming "Allahu Ahkbar"
As if Eruope didn't have enough problems with the #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Say7GKudfs
— BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) April 4, 2020