Francia, attacco con coltello: sudanese uccide due passanti

PARIGI, 4 APR – Attacco con coltello a Romans-sur-Isère nel sud-est della Francia. Secondo i testimoni, avrebbe gridato “Allah akbar”: due persone sono morte, secondo fonti concordanti, e 7 sono state ferite. Due di loro sono gravi.

E’ un sudanese richiedente asilo l’uomo che ha ucciso due persone accoltellandole a Romans-sur-Isère, nel sud-est della Francia.
Secondo quanto si apprende da fonti giornalistiche locali, l’uomo ha aggredito diverse persone, uccidendone due, poi è stato arrestato.

 

