Treni e bus turchi trasportano centinaia di migranti al confine greco

La compagnia ferroviaria statale turca TCDD trasporta i migranti nella provincia di confine di Edirne per favorire l’ingresso in Grecia e Bulgaria, mentre le auto di scorta della polizia turca aprono loro la strada per farli arrivare fino ai cancelli di confine. Lo stesso servizio viene fornito anche con i pullman.

La polizia di Istanbul ha noleggiato numerosi autobus per portare i rifugiati al confine. Mentre le persone si scontrano e cercano di raggiungere l’autobus, un uomo turco urla che ci sono molti autobus in arrivo. (ultimo video in basso)

Turkey's state-owned railway company TCDD transports refugees to border province Edirne near #Greece and #Bulgaria while the Turkish police escort cars lead the way for them to walk all the way to border gates from downtown. pic.twitter.com/4yfZYOQBBg — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) February 29, 2020

Service buses for #Turkey's top oil refinery Tüpraş, owned by major conglomerate Koç Holding, were used to transport some 200 refugees, mainly Iran, Iraq, Afghan, & Pakistani nationals, from central province of Kirikkale to #Greece border. pic.twitter.com/3C8S4XYN1e — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) February 29, 2020