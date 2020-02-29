Treni e bus turchi trasportano centinaia di migranti al confine greco

Treni e bus turchi trasportano centinaia di migranti al confine grecoEUROPA UE, NEWS sabato, 29, febbraio, 2020
La compagnia ferroviaria statale turca TCDD trasporta i migranti nella provincia di confine di Edirne per favorire l’ingresso in Grecia e Bulgaria, mentre le auto di scorta della polizia turca aprono loro la strada per farli arrivare fino ai cancelli di confine. Lo stesso servizio viene fornito anche con i pullman.
La polizia di Istanbul ha noleggiato numerosi autobus per portare i rifugiati al confine. Mentre le persone si scontrano e cercano di raggiungere l’autobus, un uomo turco urla che ci sono molti autobus in arrivo. (ultimo video in basso)
Turkey's state-owned railway company TCDD transports refugees to border province Edirne near #Greece and #Bulgaria while the Turkish police escort cars lead the way for them to walk all the way to border gates from downtown. pic.twitter.com/4yfZYOQBBg
— Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) February 29, 2020
Service buses for #Turkey's top oil refinery Tüpraş, owned by major conglomerate Koç Holding, were used to transport some 200 refugees, mainly Iran, Iraq, Afghan, & Pakistani nationals, from central province of Kirikkale to #Greece border. pic.twitter.com/3C8S4XYN1e
— Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) February 29, 2020
#Erdogan gov't weaponized refugees in #Turkey.
Police in Istanbul leased a number of buses to take refugees to #Greece border.
As people push up against each other and try to make their way to the bus, a Turkish man shouts there are many buses on the way. pic.twitter.com/dMpIM6yBq7
— Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) February 28, 2020