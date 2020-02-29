Treni e bus turchi trasportano centinaia di migranti al confine greco

EUROPA UE, NEWS sabato, 29, febbraio, 2020

La compagnia ferroviaria statale turca TCDD trasporta i migranti nella provincia di confine di Edirne per favorire l’ingresso in Grecia e Bulgaria, mentre le auto di scorta della polizia turca aprono loro la strada per farli arrivare fino ai cancelli di confine. Lo stesso servizio viene fornito anche con i pullman.

La polizia di Istanbul ha noleggiato numerosi autobus per portare i rifugiati al confine. Mentre le persone si scontrano e cercano di raggiungere l’autobus, un uomo turco urla che ci sono molti autobus in arrivo. (ultimo video in basso)

 

