Nella Cattedrale di Rochester (604 d.C.) un campetto per minigolf

Nella Cattedrale di Rochester (604 d.C.) un campetto per minigolfEUROPA UE, NEWS mercoledì, 31, luglio, 2019
Ma tranquilli, le funzioni continuano nelle navate laterali. (Maurizio Blondet)
Open now! Challenge your friends+ family to a round of bridge-themed Adventure Golf in our free summer activity. Visit our website for more information and opening times. Thanks to @RochesterBridge for creating the course. @VisitKent @Enjoy_Medway @churchofengland pic.twitter.com/8DawCe5RZE
— Rochester Cathedral (@RochesterCathed) July 27, 2019