Nella Cattedrale di Rochester (604 d.C.) un campetto per minigolf

EUROPA UE, NEWS mercoledì, 31, luglio, 2019

Condividi

 

Ma tranquilli, le funzioni continuano nelle navate laterali. (Maurizio Blondet)

Open now! Challenge your friends+ family to a round of bridge-themed Adventure Golf in our free summer activity. Visit our website for more information and opening times. Thanks to
@RochesterBridge for creating the course.

Condividi l'articolo

 



   

Lascia un commento


ImolaOggi.it
non riceve finanziamenti e non ha padroni.
Grazie al tuo contributo, ci aiuterai
a mantenere la nostra indipendenza.

Donazione con PostePay
5333 1710 1181 9972
codice fiscale MNCRND56A30F717K

Donazione tramite banca
IBAN: IT78H0760105138288212688215

oppure fai una donazione con PayPal



Le pubblicazioni sul Sito Imolaoggi.it non hanno alcun carattere di periodicita'              © 2019 Imola Oggi. All Rights Reserved. Accedi -