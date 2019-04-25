Geert Wilders: “L’UE non è democratica, è un mostro in mano all’élite”

EUROPA UE, NEWS giovedì, 25, aprile, 2019

Geert Wilders: «L’UE non è democratica, è un mostro che vuole smantellare l’identità degli Stati-nazioni. L’UE difende gli interessi di Bruxelles e delle élite europee! Vogliamo che il potere venga trasferito da Bruxelles alle capitali. »

Lo riporta su Twitter il MENF (Movement for a Europe of Nations and Freedom)

