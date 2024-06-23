Geert Wilders: “Israele è nostro amico e alleato”

“Israele è il nostro caro amico e alleato.

L’unica democrazia del Medio Oriente. Lottare per l’esistenza della patria ebraica.

E ai terroristi di Hamas e alle fazioni radicali palestinesi dico: se cominciate una guerra, non lamentatevi se la perdete.”

Lo scrive su X Geert Wilders, politico olandese, fondatore e leader del Partito per la Libertà.

Israel is our dear friend and ally.

The only democracy in the Middle East. Fighting for the existence of the Jewish homeland.

And to the terrorists of Hamas and radical Palestinian factions I say: if you start a war, don’t complain if you lose it. #Israel pic.twitter.com/xucWJYShtN

— Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 23, 2024