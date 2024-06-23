Geert Wilders: “Israele è nostro amico e alleato”

“Israele è il nostro caro amico e alleato.
L’unica democrazia del Medio Oriente. Lottare per l’esistenza della patria ebraica.
E ai terroristi di Hamas e alle fazioni radicali palestinesi dico: se cominciate una guerra, non lamentatevi se la perdete.”
Lo scrive su X Geert Wilders, politico olandese, fondatore e leader del Partito per la Libertà.

