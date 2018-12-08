Gilet gialli, arresti di massa a Bruxelles

Condividi

La polizia in Belgio, a Bruxelles, ha arrestato dozzine di GiletsJaunes e guardate come li tiene seduti per terra. Siamo in Avenue des Arts.

The police in Belgium, Brussels, have arrested dozens of #GiletsJaunes activists and look how they’re making them sit, exactly like the video of the French police with the school children the other day. Completely despicable and degrading! pic.twitter.com/y66t6JDVaz

— Jordan 🌹 (@Jordan_SP1) 8 dicembre 2018