Germania: cittadini sfilano con le foto delle persone uccise dai migranti

Germania: cittadini sfilano con le foto delle persone uccise dai migrantiEUROPA UE, NEWS domenica, 2, settembre, 2018
Germania – nella città di Chemnitz i tedeschi sfilano in corteo mostrando le foto delle persone assassinate dai migranti. E, contrariamente a quanto dicono i media, non sono razzisti neonazisti, ma semplicemente cittadini esasperati.
Germany, #Chemnitz
RIP: Pictures of people murdered by migrantspic.twitter.com/bGhhqEHhEN
— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) 1 settembre 2018
Il governatore della sassonia ammette che le migliaia di tedeschi indignati per l’uccisione del connazionale non sono di estrema destra...
Thanks Alexander .
Hear this all you Far Right supporters (kidding)
So the State Premier of Saxony in Germany admits that
Those thousands of Germans who marched after the Murder of a German National by immigrants were not far right protesters but concerned citizens.
MSM defeated https://t.co/wj0P0UNZL4
— gerard peter anthony (@gerardjasper) 1 settembre 2018
