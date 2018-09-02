Germania: cittadini sfilano con le foto delle persone uccise dai migranti

Germania – nella città di Chemnitz i tedeschi sfilano in corteo mostrando le foto delle persone assassinate dai migranti. E, contrariamente a quanto dicono i media, non sono razzisti neonazisti, ma semplicemente cittadini esasperati.

Il governatore della sassonia ammette che le migliaia di tedeschi indignati per l’uccisione del connazionale non sono di estrema destra...

So the State Premier of Saxony in Germany admits that

Those thousands of Germans who marched after the Murder of a German National by immigrants were not far right protesters but concerned citizens.

