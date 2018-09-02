Germania: cittadini sfilano con le foto delle persone uccise dai migranti

EUROPA UE, NEWS domenica, 2, settembre, 2018

Germania –  nella città di Chemnitz i tedeschi sfilano in corteo mostrando le foto delle persone assassinate dai migranti. E, contrariamente a quanto dicono i media, non sono razzisti neonazisti, ma semplicemente cittadini esasperati.

Il governatore della sassonia ammette che le migliaia di tedeschi indignati per l’uccisione del connazionale non sono di estrema destra...

Stupri e violenze dei profughi a Chemnitz: ecco perché i tedeschi scendono in piazza



   

 

 

