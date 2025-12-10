Migranti, von der Leyen: “lavoriamo per prevenire i viaggi illegali”

“È l’Europa che deve decidere chi si rivolge a noi e in quali circostanze. Non i trafficanti.

Quindi stiamo lavorando con dei partner. Per prevenire i viaggi illegali. Rompere il modello di business dei contrabbandieri.

E informare e avvertire meglio coloro che sono presi di mira dai trafficanti”

Lo scrive su X Ursula von der Leyen.

It’s Europe that must decide who comes to us and in what circumstances.

Not the traffickers.

So we’re working with partners.

To prevent illegal journeys

Break the smugglers business model

And better inform and warn those targeted by the smugglers ↓ https://t.co/ZtgbTmsY5N

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 10, 2025