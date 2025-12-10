Migranti, von der Leyen: “lavoriamo per prevenire i viaggi illegali”

ImolaOggi EUROPA UE, News 2025

Von der Leyen

“È l’Europa che deve decidere chi si rivolge a noi e in quali circostanze. Non i trafficanti.
Quindi stiamo lavorando con dei partner. Per prevenire i viaggi illegali. Rompere il modello di business dei contrabbandieri.
E informare e avvertire meglio coloro che sono presi di mira dai trafficanti”

Lo scrive su X Ursula von der Leyen.

