Zelensky: “Grazie Usa, lavoriamo a una pace giusta”

“Grazie America, grazie per il tuo supporto, grazie per questa visita. Grazie a Trump, al Congresso e al popolo americano. L’Ucraina ha bisogno di una pace giusta e duratura e noi stiamo lavorando proprio per questo”.

Così scrive su X il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky dopo la sua visita a Washington e l’incontro molto teso con il presidente degli Stati Uniti.

Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.

Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025