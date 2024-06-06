Von Der Leyen: “La Finlandia ha 50.000 rifugi antiaerei, dobbiamo imparare”

Von Der Leyen: “La Finlandia ha oltre 50.000 rifugi antiaerei. La loro preparazione mira a rafforzare la loro resilienza e a scoraggiare l’aggressione. Abbiamo così tanto da imparare dai finlandesi.

Questo è il cambiamento di mentalità che voglio contribuire a portare durante il mio secondo mandato.”

Finland has over 50,000 air raid shelters.

Their preparedness aims to strengthen their resilience and to deter aggression.

We have so much to learn from the Finns.

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen_epp) June 4, 2024