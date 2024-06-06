Von Der Leyen: “La Finlandia ha 50.000 rifugi antiaerei, dobbiamo imparare”

Von Der Leyen

Von Der Leyen: “La Finlandia ha oltre 50.000 rifugi antiaerei. La loro preparazione mira a rafforzare la loro resilienza e a scoraggiare l’aggressione. Abbiamo così tanto da imparare dai finlandesi.
Questo è il cambiamento di mentalità che voglio contribuire a portare durante il mio secondo mandato.”

