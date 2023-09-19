Lula all’Onu: “Assange non può essere punito per aver informato”

Il Presidente del Brasile intervenendo oggi all’apertura dell’Assemblea Generale dell’ONU: “È fondamentale preservare la libertà di stampa. Un giornalista come Julian Assange non può essere punito per aver informato la società in modo trasparente e legittimo”.

President of Brazil speaking at the opening of the UN General Assembly today: "It is fundamental to preserve the freedom of the press. A journalist like Julian Assange cannot be punished for informing society in a transparent and legitimate way" | via @GloboNews #UNGA pic.twitter.com/Fg87GJbFpW

— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) September 19, 2023