Lula all’Onu: “Assange non può essere punito per aver informato”

ESTERI, NEWS2023

Il Presidente del Brasile intervenendo oggi all’apertura dell’Assemblea Generale dell’ONU: “È fondamentale preservare la libertà di stampa. Un giornalista come Julian Assange non può essere punito per aver informato la società in modo trasparente e legittimo”.

 

