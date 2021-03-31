Byoblu rimosso da Youtube, intervento di Alberto Bagnai

Byoblu rimosso da Youtube, intervento di Alberto Bagnai

Il senatore Bagnai denuncia il meccanismo delle segnalazioni, utilizzato dalle squadracce digitali degli haters organizzati, per far rimuovere i contenuti a loro sgraditi.

Video di Inriverente.

