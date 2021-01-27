Meluzzi e Fusaro: Covid-19 e Great Reset. Come dissentire e resistere

CRONACA, News

Il prof. Alessandro Meluzzi e il filosofo Diego Fusaro parlano del Great Reset: ”Come dissentire e resistere”

Condividi

 

Articoli correlati

Great Reset: come cambieranno lavoro e proprietà privata

Prof. Alessandro Meluzzi: “il Grande Reset”

NWO, prof Viglione: media e politici sono le armi della finanza sovra-nazionale

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *