Burioni contro Elon Musk: ‘dice cretinate, fa la figura del fesso’

NEWS, personaggi

“Anche i geni possono dire solenni cretinate”. Roberto Burioni bacchetta così Elon Musk. Su Twitter, il virologo tira le orecchie al fondatore di Tesla e Space X che in un post afferma: “Un buon test Pcr dovrebbe dire se ho le proteine spike per il Covid, anche se ho letto alcuni numeri di bassa precisione”.

“In questo post Elon Musk pensa che la Pcr possa identificare le proteine, una bestialità senza fine da bocciatura immediata”, dice Burioni, prima di concludere: “Se avventurandosi fuori dal suo campo fa la figura del fesso lui, figuriamoci gli altri”.

