Elezioni Usa, Sanders: “Se Trump sarà rieletto voglio passare all’offensiva”

Il “democratico” Bernie Sander su Twitter: “Se Trump verrà rieletto, saremo in difesa per i prossimi quattro anni.
Voglio passare all’offensiva. Dobbiamo eleggere Joe Biden e quindi radunare il popolo americano per trasformare questo paese.”

