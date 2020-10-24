Elezioni Usa, Sanders: “Se Trump sarà rieletto voglio passare all’offensiva”

Il “democratico” Bernie Sander su Twitter: “Se Trump verrà rieletto, saremo in difesa per i prossimi quattro anni.

Voglio passare all’offensiva. Dobbiamo eleggere Joe Biden e quindi radunare il popolo americano per trasformare questo paese.”

If Trump is re-elected, we will be on defense for the next four years.

I want to go on the offensive.

We must elect Joe Biden, and then rally the American people to transform this country. pic.twitter.com/3oCiM24eO5

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 23, 2020